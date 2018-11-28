Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

November 28, 2018 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Interim results to September 2018 reported

Palace Capital reported 1H'19 (six months to September 2018) results on 26 November, in line with expectations. We reduce our forward estimates due to disposal and minor trimming of some 2020 income. The strategy of being overweight offices (48% assets in offices in regional hub locations), well underweight retail continues to deliver, with total returns (5.3%) once again ahead of market benchmarks (of 3.3%). Palace Capital is an active manager: in the six months there were 22 lease events, 9% ahead of ERV (estimated rental value). Since period-end, further capital has been recycled out of assets purchased as part of the 2017 RT Warren acquisition, creating value going forward and capturing a modest value uplift.

November 28, 2018 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)