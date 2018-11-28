Smart Education and Learning Market Size Worth $423.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global smart education and learning market size is expected to reach USD 423.2 billion by 2025 at a 15.2% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for smart education is increasing among the growing population owing to benefits such as improved education quality and easy access to educational content. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones, e-readers, laptops, and e-learning apps has altered conventional learning methodology and enhanced efficiency of learning methods. Additionally, there are enormous opportunities for advancements in the smart education market owing to improved Internet accessibility.

However, lack of awareness among end users about latest technologies and inadequate amount of resources for delivering quality education in developing regions are anticipated to hinder market growth.

Compared to traditional classrooms based on one-way learning, the learning experience in current times has transformed immensely. Students are exposed to digital devices at an early age. New learning modes such as adaptive learning, simulation-based learning, blended learning, and collaborative learning have subsequently evolved and offer an enhanced learning experience.

The simulation-based learning segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR owing to the fact that this mode enables corporates and educational institutions to create a realistic experience in a controlled environment. It also enables professionals and learners to practice, navigate, explore, and obtain more information through a virtual medium before they start working on real-life tasks.

Growing awareness among people and rising popularity of smart education are encouraging solution providers to invest in research and development for creating more reliable, better, and cost-effective solutions. Manufacturers are making substantial investments to develop new products for enhancing user experience.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Growing demand for smart education can be accredited to factors such as increased demand among instructors and learners for improving quality of education, reducing expenses of online training, curbing geographic challenges in physically attending classes, and time constraints faced by aspirants

Increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), enhanced Internet accessibility, and rapid adoption of mobile technology have encouraged users to adopt smart education solutions

Innovative techniques such as gamification, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), microlearning, and adaptive learning, which improve the overall learning process, are expected to drive the smart education and learning market over the projected period

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to its large consumer base

accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to its large consumer base Some of the key industry participants in the market are Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.); Blackboard, Inc. (U.S.); Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.); Educomp Solutions Ltd. ( India ); and McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.).

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart education and learning market based on component, learning mode, end user, age, and region:

Smart Education and Learning Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hardware Interactive Display Interactive Projector Interactive Table Interactive Flat Panel Display Interactive White Board Student Response System Software Learning Management System (LMS) Learning Content Management System Adaptive Learning Platform Assessment System Others Service Managed and Professional Service Education Content

Smart Education and Learning Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Social Learning Blended Learning Virtual Instructor Led Training Collaborative Learning Simulation Based Adaptive Learning

Smart Education and Learning End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Corporate Small & Medium Businesses Large Enterprises Academic K-12 Higher Education

Smart Education and Learning Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 5 to 10 years 10 to 18 years 19 to 29 years 30 to 45 years Above 45

Smart Education and Learning Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA)



