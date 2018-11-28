Company's New Guided Diuretic Therapy is in Development for the Optimization of Fluid Management for Patients with Heart Failure

Reprieve Cardiovascular, a pioneering medical device company focused on improving outcomes for patients suffering from acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), will be featured in major presentations at several upcoming prominent heart failure conferences.

Reprieve-Guided Diuretic Therapy will be the subject of two presentations at ICI 2018, the Premier International Meeting for Innovation in Cardiovascular Systems, held December 2-4, 2018 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company's technology will be featured in the conference Innovation Pavilion:

Dr. Howard Levin, Chief Medical Officer, Reprieve Cardiovascular, will present "Optimizing Volume Removal in Diuretic-Resistant Patients," as part of the conference session Developing Technologies in Heart Failure Diagnosis and Management

Jim Dillon, President and CEO, Reprieve Cardiovascular, will participate in the conference Technology Parade with the presentation of "Reprieve-Guided Controllable Diuresis for Acute Heart Failure Patients," an overview of the company's proposed therapy currently under investigation.

Additionally, Professor Piotr Ponikowski, Professor of Cardiology at Wroclaw Medical University, 4th Military Hospital in Wroclaw, Poland, will present an update on the TARGET STUDY The Poland Experience, using Reprieve-Guided Diuretic Therapy at Device Therapies in Heart Failure (D-HF), an international conference that takes place December 14-15, 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany. Initial feasibility results of this study were presented at Heart Failure 2018 in May. The goal of the TARGET Study is to demonstrate the use of Reprieve Cardiovascular's Guided Diuretic Therapy to optimize fluid management in ADHF patients while alleviating related symptoms.

"We continue to monitor the results from Professor Ponikowski's study, and look forward to his update at the upcoming Devices in Heart Failure conference in December," said Jim Dillon, President and CEO of Reprieve Cardiovascular. "Our Guided Diuretic Therapy has the potential to establish a new front-line standard of care for heart failure patients, allowing physicians to maximize fluid removal while protecting patients from the potential negative impact of excessive fluid loss when receiving diuretics. We look forward to continuing our discussions with leaders in this important field at both D-HF and at ICI in December."

Reprieve Cardiovascular utilizes the RenalGuard platform, marketed by RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. For more information about Reprieve Cardiovascular and its Guided Diuretic Therapy, ICI and D-HF attendees are encouraged to visit the exhibits area at each conference.

The Reprieve Cardiovascular management team will also be attending the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 7 10, 2019 in San Francisco, Calif.

About Reprieve Cardiovascular's Guided Diuretic Therapy

Reprieve Cardiovascular's Guided Diuretic Therapy is designed to manage fluids during diuretic therapy for patients with Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF), and may relieve a number of symptoms related to this condition. The therapy has the potential to enable precise and predictable management of a patient's fluid levels, guarding against dangerous fluid imbalances and enabling better control over diuretic therapy, thus increasing the diuretic efficiency a patient experiences. Potential benefits include speeding decongestion while protecting core organ function, lessening of symptoms of CHF, such as shortness of breath, ascites, and swelling, reduced time in hospital, reduced readmission rates, and a better quality of life for the patient.

About Reprieve Cardiovascular

Reprieve Cardiovascular is a pioneering medical device company focused on innovative fluid management technologies for congestive heart failure. The company's Reprieve technology is being investigated as an innovative fluid management treatment. Providing clinicians with the ability to precisely control a patient's fluid volume may both enable improved cardiac care, as well as be instrumental in the decongestion of acutely decompensated heart failure patients (ADHF). Reprieve Cardiovascular, Inc. and RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. are subsidiaries of parent company CardioRenal Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.reprievecardio.com and follow Reprieve Cardiovascular on Twitter at @ReprieveCardio.

