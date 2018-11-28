Vienna's Attractions now Available at Fingertips with New Mobile Vienna PASS

LONDON, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Visitors to Vienna can now gain access to more than 60 of the city's most popular attractions, tours and museums directly via their smartphones with the newly launched mobile version of the popular Vienna PASS sightseeing card (www.viennapass.com).

The mobile Vienna PASS places the best of the city at the visitor's fingertips and makes it possible to use the pass within seconds of purchase. An email booking confirmation contains a link to the free Vienna Guide app for iOS or Android devices, which acts as a platform to download the mobile pass. The Vienna PASS customer then simply scans the app's barcode straight from their smartphone to gain entry at a featured attraction.

The app also acts as a digital guidebook, containing full details on all Vienna PASS attractions as well as maps of the city and essential tourist information. Once downloaded, all of the app content including the mobile Vienna PASS is available without an internet connection.

The Vienna PASS enables visitors to the city to enjoy more economical sightseeing, with the pass price representing significant discounts on the price of tickets to individual attractions. Visitors who choose the Schönbrunn Palace, Schönbrunn Zoo, Leopold Museum, Spanish Riding School and a hop-on/hop-off tourist bus tour of the city would pay more than €108 if bought separately, whereas the Vienna PASS includes all five plus much more on a two-day pass costing just €89 per adult.

Additionally, Vienna PASS holders enjoy the benefit of being able to skip the lines at several of the most popular attractions, including the Leopold Museum, Imperial Treasury and the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel.

The Vienna PASS is available for one, two, three or six days and can be purchased at www.viennapass.com. Prices start at €59 per adult and €29.50 per child aged 6 to 18 for a one-day pass.

High-resolution images can be downloaded at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bs3yr93xkbqrrf4/AAAp6sxD6_oT7BIzTODEv7Dja?dl=0

About Vienna PASS:

Vienna PASS is owned by VPG Vienna PASS GmbH, a partnership between Blaguss Reisen, whose Austrian leisure travel heritage stretches back to the 1920s, Dr. Richard-Columbus and Elite Tours. The technology behind the pass is provided by the London-based Leisure Pass Group, the world's biggest operator of multi-attraction passes which include the popular London Pass, New York Pass and Paris Pass products. The Leisure Pass Group operates passes in 37 cities in 17 countries across five continents.