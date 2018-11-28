Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 4712830459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKS 26 0216 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030732 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-V-F-T-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN/1,5 TB 20260216 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 7661500000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 7661500000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date February 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date February 16, 2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date February 16, 2026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 1.5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT ICMA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date February 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date February 16, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 446.98571 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date February 16, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Jul. 2018 Moody's: A3 for long term domestic loans Mar. 2017 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans Dec 2017 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to November 27, 2018 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for November 28, 2018 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading November 29, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Order book ID 164206 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Government bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Inflation-linked Treasury Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------