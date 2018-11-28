Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (http://investor.cisco.com/).

Wells Fargo Tech Summit

December 4, 2018

2:20 p.m. MT / 4:20 p.m. ET

Park City, UT

Ish Limkakeng, SVP, Product Management, Data Center Business Group

Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference

December 5, 2018

8:45 a.m. GMT / 3:45 a.m. ET

London, UK

Kelly Kramer, EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 6, 2018

11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

David Goeckeler, Executive VP and General Manager, Networking and Security Business

Cowen Security and Networking Conference

December 11, 2018

Onsite 1x1 meetings only

New York, NY

Kip Compton, SVP, Cloud Platform and Solutions Group

