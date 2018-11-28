sprite-preloader
28.11.2018 | 14:05
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. Sessions which offer a webcast can be accessed via Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com (http://investor.cisco.com/).

Wells Fargo Tech Summit
December 4, 2018
2:20 p.m. MT / 4:20 p.m. ET
Park City, UT
Ish Limkakeng, SVP, Product Management, Data Center Business Group

Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference
December 5, 2018
8:45 a.m. GMT / 3:45 a.m. ET
London, UK
Kelly Kramer, EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 6, 2018
11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
San Francisco, CA
David Goeckeler, Executive VP and General Manager, Networking and Security Business

Cowen Security and Networking Conference
December 11, 2018
Onsite 1x1 meetings only
New York, NY
Kip Compton, SVP, Cloud Platform and Solutions Group

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks (http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks). Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds (http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds)

Investor Relations Contact: Press Contact:
Carol Villazon Robyn Blum
Cisco Cisco
(408) 527-6538 (408) 853-9848
carolv@cisco.com (mailto:carolv@cisco.com) rojenkin@cisco.com (mailto:rojenkin@cisco.com)


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)