AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.: AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) ('AzurRx' or the 'Company'), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, announced that it will be presenting at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 6th at 8:00 AM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View AzurRx BioPharma's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AZRX

Profiles powered by LD Micro. - News Compliments of Accesswire

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. MS1819 recombinant lipase for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is the Company's lead development program, and additional early stage research is being conducted for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections. The Company is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.azurrx.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For more information:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

760 Parkside Avenue

Suite 304

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Phone: (646)-699-7855

info@azurrx.com

SOURCE: AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529167/AzurRx-BioPharma-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event