ARC Group Inc.: ARC Group, Inc. To Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. / ACCESSWIRE / November XX, 2018 / ARC Group, Inc. (OTC: ARCK ), the owner, operator and franchisor of the Dick's Wings & Grill® and Fat Patty's® concepts, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 8:30 AM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Richard Akam, Chief Executive Officer, and Seenu Kasturi, President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a holding company with a focus on the quick serve restaurant industry. ARC is the owner, operator and franchisor of Dick's Wings & Grill®, a family-oriented restaurant chain with locations in Florida and Georgia. Now in its 23rd year of operation, Dick's Wings serves over 25,000 wings daily, and prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. ARC operates four company-owned restaurants, three company-owned concession stands, and has 17 franchised locations. ARC also owns the Fat Patty's® franchise, with four locations in West Virginia and Kentucky. Fat Patty's offers a number of specialty burgers and sandwiches, wings, appetizers, salads, wraps, and steak and chicken dinners in a family friendly, casual dining environment.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

