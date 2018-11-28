DJ Immutep Limited (IMM-AU): Mature TACTI-mel data confirm interim look

goetzpartners securities Limited Immutep Limited (IMM-AU): Mature TACTI-mel data confirm interim look 28-Nov-2018 / 12:43 GMT/BST

Published to the market and investors on 27th November 2018 @ 3.34pm (London time).

Immutep Limited (IMM-AU): Mature TACTI-mel data confirm interim look

Recommendation: OUTPERFORM

Target Price: AUD 0.078

Current Price: AUD 0.040 (CoB on 27th November 2018)

KEY TAKEAWAY

Immutep presented additional data from its Phase I TACTI-mel trial testing lead asset eftilagimod alpha ("efti") in combination with anti-PD-1 Keytruda ("pembro") in advanced melanoma at the ICI Europe Summit in Berlin. Overall, the data is consistent with previously disclosed interim data. Importantly, there is a subset of patients that continues to enjoy long-lasting and durable responses, further supporting that combination therapy of an established checkpoint inhibitor with a novel immuno-oncology drug that has a complementary mechanism of action may be the key to increasing long-term response rates. The TACTI-002 trial testing the same combination in lung and head and neck cancers remains on track to start recruiting in early 2019E. The key catalyst for Immutep remains Phase IIb data for efti in metastatic breast cancer, expected in H2/2019E. Positive data would raise our target price ("TP") by 43%. We maintain and reiterate both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and AUD0.078 target price. *Mature TACTI-mel data confirms interim data, including durable responses* Immutep presented two sets of data from the TACTI-mel trial: (1) Mature data for Part A (18 patients), where efti is added to pembro after 4 cycles of monotherapy in patients with suboptimal responses to pembro, and (2) first data from Part B (6 patients), where efti is added to pembro from the start. The overall response rate ("ORR") for Part A patients was 33% when measured from the start of combination therapy and 61% when measured from the start of pembro therapy, which is consistent with interim data of 33% and 61%, respectively. Importantly, 5/18 patients (28%) had responses lasting >12 months and up to 27 months, including one complete response ("CR"). In Part B, first data showed an encouraging ORR of 50% and a disease control rate of 66%, despite patients having a very poor prognosis (100% M1c status).

TACTi-002 trial to start recruiting in early 2019E

The TACTI-002 trial will test efti 30mg (highest dose from the TACTI-mel trial) plus pembro in up to 110 patients with advanced lung (1st and 2nd line) or head & neck cancer (2nd line). Earlier this month Immutep announced that the site selection process had been completed, meaning that the first patient may be recruited in early 2019E. Together these indications account for c.20% of our TP for Immutep, based on launch in 2025E and combined peak sales of $2.1bn. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Immutep Limited. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. Our Corporate Sponsored Research and investor meetings (e.g. NDRs, 1 to 1 meetings) are free to access and attend and is not classified as an inducement in a post-MiFID2 world, this is because the issuer is paying GPSL. GPSL does not offer any execution or market making services. This is a marketing communication as defined by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [3]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [4] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [5] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [6], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [7], Research Tree [8], RNS Reach, Sentieo [9] and Thomson Reuters. Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=66dbf420-4b4d-4b6c-a cb2-11dd39f35d3b&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 