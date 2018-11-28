

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) said that it has appointed Saumya Sutaria, as Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective January 6, 2019. Eric Evans, President of Hospital Operations, will leave the company at the end of the year.



Sutaria most recently served as a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 18 years and provided advisory support to many healthcare delivery systems in the United States and around the world.



Tenet also announced that it reiterated its Outlook for 2018, as previously disclosed on November 5, 2018, and that it continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA growth of 3 percent to 5 percent in 2019.



