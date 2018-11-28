REDDE PLC - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, November 28
28 November 2018
Redde plc
("Redde" or the "Group")
Directorate Change
Redde plc (AIM: REDD), a leading provider of mobility, incident management solutions and legal services to motorists, car dealerships, fleet owners and the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Mark Chessman has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Group.
Mark joined FMG as Chief Operating Officer in December 2014, becoming first managing director in April 2015 and then, following FMG's acquisition by Redde, its Chief Executive Officer in October 2015. Mark is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and, prior to his role at FMG, spent twelve years with Lex Autolease, initially in 2002 as Finance director of Lloyds TSB Autolease and latterly as corporate sales director. In July 2018 Mark was appointed, and will continue, as Redde's Chief Operating Officer.
Martin Ward, Chief Executive, commented:
"I am delighted to welcome Mark as an Executive Director of Redde. He has strong and relevant experience to support the future growth and direction of the business and will add strength to the board team"
See the appendix below for appointments, shareholding and other regulatory information.
Notes for Editors:
About Redde plc:
Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers, prestige motor dealerships, and large national fleet owners the Group provides a range of accident management, incident management and legal services.
The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law, clinical negligence and employer and public liability law advice.
The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.
Appendix
|Full name (age)
|Mark Francis Chessman (54)
|Current directorships / partnerships:
As at today's date, Mr Chessman holds 89,991 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.
There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Mr Chessman's appointment.