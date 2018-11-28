

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate eased in the three months to October, after rising in the previous three months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.7 percent from 3.8 percent in the three months to September. In the three months to August, the rate was 3.7 percent.



The number of unemployed were 173,000 in October, which was 11,000 persons less than a year earlier.



The number of youth unemployed, who are those aged 15-24, was 36,000 and the jobless rate was 10.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX