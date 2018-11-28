

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - All focus is on GDP figures to be published on Wednesday. International Trade in Goods data and the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments are also highly awaited.



Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly in the green.



As suggested by the early trading trends on U.S. Futures Index, Wall Street might open moderately higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 150 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 12 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 38.50 points.



The U.S. major averages eventually ended the day in positive territory, although the Nasdaq inched up just 0.85 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,082.70. The Dow climbed 108.49 points or 0.4 percent to 24,748.73 and the S&P 500 rose 8.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,682.20.



On the economic front, GDP for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 3.5 percent, unchanged from the second quarter. Real consumer spending is expected to decline to 3.7 percent from 4.0 percent in the prior quarter.



The Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods data for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a balance deficit of $76.9 billion.



Corporate Profits for the third quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The After Tax Profits in the prior year was 6.4 percent.



The New Home Sales for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 575K, recording a growth from 553K in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were 4.9 million barrels and gasoline inventories were down 1.3 million barrels.



Two year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver speech on 'The Federal Reserve's Framework for Monitoring Financial Stability' at the Economic Club of New York, in New York, New York at 12.00 pm ET.



Seven-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 27.06 points or 1.05 percent to close at 2,601.74 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.33 percent at 26,682.56.



Japanese shares rose sharply to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session. The Nikkei average climbed 224.62 points or 1.02 percent to 22,177.02 points. The broader Topix index closed 0.58 percent higher at 1,653.66.



Australian markets ended little changed as commodity prices fell broadly. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 3.20 points at 5,725.10 after rising 1 percent in the previous session. The broader All Ordinaries index also closed marginally lower at 5,800.10.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 20.37 points or 0.41 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 21.18 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 0.51 points or 0.00 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 26.41 points or 0.29 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 0.46 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX