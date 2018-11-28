The Technological Institute for Solar Energy, Low Emissions Mining and Advanced Materials of Lithium and other materials, will be set up with a mixture of public funding and 30% private investment.Chile's government-owned Production Development Corporation (CORFO) has published a request for information or expression of interests for the development of a Technological Institute for Solar Energy, Low Emissions Mining and Advanced Lithium Materials and other materials. Economic growth organization CORFO said in a statement that during the six-month preparatory phase of the bidding process it expects ...

