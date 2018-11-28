EXCHANGE NOTICE 28.11.2018 STRUCTURED BONDS STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 29.11.2018 1 structured bond issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 29.11.2018. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 28.11.2018 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 29.11.2018 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 29.11.2018 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Svenska Handelsbanken AB. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701245