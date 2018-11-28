sprite-preloader
28.11.2018 | 14:44
SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5, 2018

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, has been invited to present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event, which is being held on December 4-6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 5 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SharpSpring management, please contact the company's investor relations team at 949-574-3860 or SHSP@liolios.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Edward Lawton
Chief Financial Officer
617-500-0122
IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
949-574-3860
SHSP@liolios.com

