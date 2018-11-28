CHF Solutions to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS), today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5th at 7:30AM PST /10:30AM EST. CEO, John Erb will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View CHF Solutions' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CHFS

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow® system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market since February 2012.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com

