

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. GDP data for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 3.5 percent, unchanged from the second quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback recovered against the yen, it held steady against the pound, the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 113.85 against the yen, 0.9989 against the franc, 1.1287 against the euro and 1.2793 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



