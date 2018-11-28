The "Europe Stretchable Electronics Market By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaics), By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 89% by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of smart wearable, rising investments in development of touch sensitive e-skin and availability of stretchable conductive ink in the region.

Presence of companies, such as tacterion and IMEC, in addition to growing popularity of stretchable sensors for healthcare application, is expected to positively influence the region's stretchable electronics market in the coming years.

Europe Stretchable Electronics Market 2017 2023 discusses the following aspects of Stretchable Electronics market in Europe:

Stretchable Electronics Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Component (Electroactive Polymers, Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaics), By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive Others), By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Belgium Rest of Europe)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Stretchable Electronics in Europe

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, Stretchable Electronics distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Some of the major players operating in Europe stretchable electronics market are

Tacterion GmbH

Du Pont de Nemours International SARL

FINELINE Ltd.

WISE Srl

Bainisha cvba

Express Circuits Group Ltd

IMEC VZW

LEAP Technology ApS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe Stretchable Electronics Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Component (Electroactive Polymers (EAPs), Stretchable Conductors, Stretchable Batteries, Stretchable Circuits Photovoltaics)

4.2.2. By Application (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Textile, Automotive Others)

4.2.3. By Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Belgium Rest of Europe)

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Challenges

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competition Outlook

7.2. Company Profiles

8. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vcz5rb/europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005437/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Semiconductor