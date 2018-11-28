sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,58 Euro		-0,56
-2,32 %
WKN: UNSE01 ISIN: DE000UNSE018 Ticker-Symbol: UN01 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,531
23,549
16:03
23,54
23,55
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPER SE
UNIPER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPER SE23,58-2,32 %