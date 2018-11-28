

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), said it requested that the French government officially clarify its timetable for phasing out coal and provide specific proposals for a structural resolution of the issue with the affected companies.



Uniper noted that the statements released yesterday by the government as part of the multi-year energy planning process (Programmation pluriannuelle de l'?nergie'; PPE) fall far short of providing a sound basis for business decisions. The early closure of all remaining coal-fired power plants in France, to be completed no later than the end of 2021, as reiterated in the PPE, instead jeopardizes existing supply obligations, facilities and several hundreds of jobs at Uniper alone. Moreover, it will drive one of the last remaining private, non-French competitors to the state-owned Electricit? de France (EdF) out of the market.



Owing to the announcement by the French government that it plans on closing all coal-fired power plants in the country by the end of 2021, Uniper said it has for the last several months submitted its business activities in France to a strategic review. Since the summer break, there have been numerous protests against the French government as well as strikes at company sites, which have adversely affected power production.



In addition to Uniper, only the Electricit? de France (EdF), the majority state-owned energy producer that operates the bulk of French nuclear power plants, is affected by the early withdrawal from coal-fired power generationin France. In addition, Uniper is one of the last remaining foreign, privately-held competitors in the French energy market.



Uniper is involved in the generation of electricity and in sales through its business unit Uniper France. The Company employs some 500 people and has a plant output capacity of nearly 2300 megawatts (MW), 1200 MW of which is generated by coal.



