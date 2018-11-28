

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Economic growth in the U.S. was unrevised in the third quarter, according to the second reading released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, unrevised from the initial estimate and in line with economist estimates.



Upward revisions to non-residential fixed investment and private inventory investment were offset by downward revisions to consumer spending and state and local government spending.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX