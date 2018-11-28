In their annual monitoring report, Germany's Federal Network Agency and the Federal Cartel Office have analyzed the figures for 2017. At the end of last year, renewables accounted for around 112.5 GW of operational capacity, while conventional sources totalled 105.1 GW."In 2017, more generating capacity was produced from renewable energy than from conventional energy sources for the first time." That is one of the core findings of the monitoring report published today on the development of the German electricity and gas markets, by the Federal Network Agency and the Federal Cartel Office. The ...

