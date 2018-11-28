IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced an agreement with the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) to offer iLEVEL to ILPA members.

iLEVEL offers private equity and venture capital limited partners (LPs) a sophisticated managed data service as part of a cloud-based data collection, investment monitoring and custom reporting solution. Robust data management tools and controls in the platform make it easy to access granular details about holdings and valuations at the investment level as well as aggregated views of portfolio data. Embedded analytics calculate IRR performance at the fund and portfolio levels and quantify exposures by fund manager, vintage year, geography, sector, region or strategy. Data can be accessed securely with mobile devices or a portal that also features interactive charting and tables.

"Creating more transparency in private markets and helping LPs access and manage data more effectively is a priority for ILPA," said Greg Durst, managing director of Corporate Development for ILPA. "iLEVEL supports our standards for GP reporting and offers customizable tools that help LPs track investments and monitor performance. We are pleased to be able to offer our members an opportunity to access this unique solution set."

"iLEVEL is the bridge that connects LPs to GPs (general partners) and we help investors overcome the dual challenge of collecting and managing the data they need to make informed portfolio decisions," said Jaime Hildreth, managing director with iLEVEL at IHS Markit. "Aligning with ILPA helps ensure our services support the goals of the industry. We look forward to having more LPs benefit from our expertise through this collaboration."

Worldwide, more than 450 LPs and GPs use iLEVEL or related products for portfolio management, reporting, analytics, compliance and valuation.

About ILPA (www.ilpa.org)

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With nearly 500 member institutions representing over $2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005097/en/

Contacts:

News Media Contact:

Alex Paidas

IHS Markit

+1 212 205 7101

alex.paidas@ihsmarkit.com



Press Team

+1 303 305 8021

press@ihsmarkit.com