The partnership enables the global mass production of optical waveguides, the critical component in AR wearables

WaveOptics, the leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, has signed an exclusive waveguide production partnership with Goertek, a leading global ODM in high-tech consumer electronics design and manufacturing.

This partnership will enable high volume manufacturing of WaveOptics' diffractive waveguides for augmented reality (AR) wearables, such as smart glasses, at a price point to enable the mass market. Waveguides are the key optical component in AR wearables.

David Hayes, CEO WaveOptics, said:

"We are delighted to announce this exclusive partnership with Goertek. This is another significant milestone for us, as it provides the opportunity to deliver our superior waveguide technology, at a mass market price point for AR wearables.

"Goertek is one of the leading global ODM's in AR/VR. Their outstanding experience, global positioning, capability and knowledge is integral to the partnership and this agreement is an endorsement of our technology.

"Our waveguides are now ready for mass deployment. We can supply our rapidly growing customer pipeline with mass market priced waveguides. This agreement reflects the real momentum within our business."

Long Jiang, CEO Goertek Inc, commented:

"As a key player in the OEM/ODM industry for VR/AR products, we have been following the development trend for AR optics. WaveOptics' unique waveguide technology has demonstrated its superior image quality as well as manufacturing potential.

"We are delighted to team up with WaveOptics to provide a volume production solution of superior performance waveguides for our potential customers in the AR market."

About WaveOptics

WaveOptics is the world leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, the key optical component in wearable augmented reality (AR) devices.

AR wearables, such as smart glasses, enable users to see computer-generated images overlaid on top of the real world. There are two key elements that allow these images to be seen a light source such as a minute projector and a means of transferring the image from the projector into the user's eyes.

WaveOptics' waveguide technology transfers the light waves from the light source and projects them into the user's eye. The technology produces a large eye-box, binocular viewing and a high field of view. The eye-box (the viewing window) is the size of the AR display from which the full image is visible. WaveOptics' waveguides deliver crisp, undistorted text as well as stable imagery.

WaveOptics technology is designed to be used for immersive AR experiences in Industrial, enterprise and consumer markets. The Company aims for its waveguides to be the core optical component used in all AR wearable devices, driven by its unique technology and expertise, which enable unparalleled manufacturing scalability and visual performance as well as versatility for numerous applications.

About Goertek

Goertek is a world-renowned OEM/ODM manufacturer of precision focusing on research and development, production, and sales of smart hardware system products, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) products, and precision components. We offer a wide array of solutions including acoustics, sensors, optoelectronics, 3D-system in package modules, micro display optical modules, and more.

Goertek has established global research and development centers in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, and Sweden. In China, Goertek R&D centers are established in Beijing, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Nanjing, and Taiwan. Today, Goertek has successfully reached close and long-term strategic partnerships with world-class customers in the consumer electronics industry.

Goertek entered the VR/AR industry in 2012. We leverage integration capabilities, acoustic, and optoelectronic technology to provide customers with a one-stop solution from initial industrial design, electronic design, mechanical design, radio frequency/antenna design, software design, and product testing, to final mass production. At present, Goertek has achieved mass production of mid- and high-end VR/AR head mount devices for internationally renowned brands.

