Allegro DVT Launches a New High-performance, Multi-format Video Encoder IP for 4K/UHD Video Resolutions and Beyond

GRENOBLE, France, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegro DVT, a leading provider of video encoding and decoding semiconductor IP solutions, today announced the availability of AL-E200, a new generation of video encoder IPs built around a higher performance architecture and featuring many new optional smart encoding features.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/740970/Allegro_Logo.jpg )



The AL-E200 encoder IP implements an enhanced single-core hardware architecture that enables encoding of UHD/4K resolutions. Furthermore, it provides support for multiple video codec formats by sharing resources between H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, VP9 and JPEG compression standards to minimize power consumption and silicon area.

Allegro DVT has integrated multiple new smart encoding features into the AL-E200 to provide flexibility to achieve better video quality and reduced bitrate to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications such as professional and consumer video surveillance applications, action cameras, STB and local or cloud video transcoding. These smart encoding features include new optional tools such as preprocessing and noise reduction filters, automatic detection of Regions Of Interest (ROI) in source pictures and ultra-low latency encoding. Furthermore, the AL-E200 embeds various caching and compression mechanisms to lower the memory bandwidth requirements which become a critical system level issue with increasing video resolutions and frame rates.

"Allegro DVT has a proven track record in providing cutting-edge and scalable video IPs with best in class video quality, silicon area and power consumption. The flexibility of our new AL-E200 architecture allows our customers to reach the performance levels required to meet the growing demand for higher picture resolutions such as 8K and higher frame rates up to 120fps. The AL-E200 that we are launching today, is the first member of a new family of products. In the course of 2019, we plan to add new variants to support the upcoming AV1 video standard," commented Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT.

To learn more about Allegro DVT's video IP solutions, visit us at CSIA-ICCAD in Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center on November 29-30, 2018.

About AllegroDVT

Allegro DVT is a leading provider of H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, VP9 and AV1 solutions, including industry standard compliance test suites, H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC and VP9 encoder, codec and decoder hardware (RTL) IPs. Allegro DVT products have been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.

For more information, visit Allegro DVT's website

Contact

info@allegrodvt.com

Ivan Petkov

+33-4-76-42-66-85