Publishers Clearing House Bolsters and Ensures Inventory Quality Through Partnership With SafeDK

Publishers Clearing House (PCH), a leading interactive media company and top destination for online free-to-play, chance-to-win entertainment announced today a partnership with SafeDK, the leading end-to-end mobile SDK management platform and mobile Ad Intelligence solution.

As part of the partnership, PCH and SafeDK will work together to find and solve tech and ad issues driven by ad network SDKs regarding performance, stability, inappropriate or buggy ads, auto-redirects and more. The first pilot PCH app integrated with the SafeDK solution went live in January 2018.



"As the top publisher of chance-to-win entertainment, it's essential that out advertising is safe and appropriate for our audience," said Sal Tripi, Assistant Vice President, Digital Operations and Compliance, Publishers Clearing House. "SafeDK has been a valuable partner in helping us ensure that audiences engaged with our content see only secure, functional ads."

Founded in 2014, SafeDK's solution is already safeguarding more than 250 million monthly active users (MAU) worldwide. In addition to Publishers Clearing House, SafeDK's platform is used by some of the world's top app publishers, including Zynga, Playrix, Gram Games, Wooga, TabTale, and EPC member company Budge Studios.

"We are so happy that Clearing House has joined other top publishers in trusting SafeDK to monitor advertisements on their properties," said Orly Shoavi, SafeDK CEO. "Buggy and inappropriate advertising is a major byproduct that causes a huge headache to any publisher, let alone one as respected as PCH. Our platform helps PCH ensure that it is protecting users from any of the negative outcomes associated with poor ad quality."

PCH is the leading destination for millions of people who are passionate about chance to win entertainment. By combining snackable content with fresh and innovative promotions, PCH offers its users an engaging and highly differentiated entertainment experience which is omnichannel across desktop, mobile web and mobile applications.

About SafeDK

SafeDK is a leading end-to-end mobile SDKs management platform which enables top app publishers such as Playrix, Gram Games, Wooga, PeopleFun and many others to analyze, monitor and optimize the behavior of SDKs and mobile ad-networks in their apps. Mobile apps commonly incorporate 3rd party SDKs, which are seen as black boxes by the app owners integrating them. With SafeDK, app owners can analyze, control and optimize SDK related impact on performance, ad visibility, privacy and GDPR compliance. Also, SafeDK let's publishers switch off problematic SDKs in real time and control specific permissions. SafeDK was founded in September 2014 by Orly Shoavi and Ronnie Sternberg and has offices in Israel and New York. SafeDK has recently reached over 250 million global monthly active users (MAU) overall in the apps that are safeguarded by the solution.

About Publishers Clearing House (PCH) and PCH/Media

Publishers Clearing House is a leading digital entertainment, commerce and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol which surprises winners on their doorsteps with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to $10,000,000.00 while TV cameras are rolling. PCH reaches more than 70% of all US households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH's headquarters is in Jericho, NY with additional offices in Portland (ME), Boston, New York City and Chicago. Learn more at media.pch.com.

