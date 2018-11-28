Military Antennas Market Will Reach a Value of US$ 986.8 Mn During Forecast Period - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Military Antennas Market Revenue Driven by Growth in the Global Defense Sector

Sales of Military Antennas to Reach US$ 1 Billion by 2018 End

The highly fragmented military antennas market is primarily driven by a growing thrust on military operations across the globe. There is an increasing dependency by the global military on advanced wireless technologies and this is anticipated to propel revenues in the global military antennas market, as per a new research study released by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report forecasts a steady decadal growth rate of 4.9% for the military antennas market, with revenue slated to reach US$ 986.8 Mn by the end of 2018.

PMR Recommends Manufacturers of Military Antennas to Target the Lucrative Markets in Asia

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in advanced military technology and rapid developments in defense infrastructure across key countries in the region. There is very high demand for technical capabilities in the military sector in Asia and this can present lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global military antennas market. The last few years have witnessed increasing spending in the defense sector in certain countries of Southeast Asia such as India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Increasing security concerns across Asia makes it an attractive option for manufacturers of defense equipment. This is propelling sales of military antennas across the region - providing immense revenue growth opportunities to key players in the global military antennas market.

Deployment of Unmanned Vehicles Trending the Global Military Antennas Market

There has been a steady increase in the adoption of unmanned vehicles in the global military sector as well as in agricultural and disaster relief operations. Given the rapid advancements in military technology, unmanned vehicles are fast moving towards the fully autonomous type from the conventional manual controlled vehicles. This is boosting demand for and adoption of advanced unmanned vehicles, thereby fueling growth in sales of military antennas.

PMR throws light on the key factors responsible for growth in revenue of the global military antennas market. One of the chief drivers pushing sales of military antennas is the need for high quality communication solutions in the defense sector. Military communication systems need to highly secure and reliable and manufacturers of military equipment are focusing on providing technologically advanced and secure communication solutions to global military forces. Military antennas have evolved into advanced systems that facilitate seamless communication between military forces. A growing reliance by the military on advanced wireless technologies is further fueling revenues in the global military antennas market. Wireless military communication systems operate in all kinds of weather conditions and provide enhanced levels of security, allowing for safe dissemination of sensitive information. Governments are relying on advanced wireless communication technologies in the military sector and this is pushing revenues in the global military antennas market.

There is also a growing demand for satellite communication equipment to increase agility in military operations. PMR predicts swift growth in sales of military antennas on account of the rapid growth in satellite communication equipment. The military uses mobile command systems to operate in remote, hostile locations. There is a growing demand for solutions providing command and control capabilities that help military forces easily and securely gather military intelligence and disseminate information to the concerned authorities. This is driving demand for mobile command systems, in turn boosting adoption of military antennas. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in military operations is another key growth driver for the global military antennas market. IoT is finding swift adoption in military operations, facilitating the deployment of robust, energy efficient, and powerful military communication devices. This growing adoption of IoT in military systems is boosting growth in sales of military antennas.

Key Segmental Insights on the Military Antennas Market, as Forecasted by PMR

Ultra high frequency military antennas are anticipated to witness high demand in the coming years

Airborne platforms are projected to be the most attractive in the global military antennas market

The application of military antennas for communication purposes is slated to soar in the coming years

