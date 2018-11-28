Virgin Hyperloop One Chosen to Represent United States as Apex of Global Innovation at World's Fair, Expo 2020, in Dubai

Virgin Hyperloop One will be showcased at event centered on mobility innovations transforming the global future

First of its kind interactive exhibit will demonstrate how it would feel to move people and goods at unprecedented levels of efficiency and speed in a hyperloop pod

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Hyperloop has been chosen by the U.S. Department of State to represent the United States in the first World's Fair to be held in the Middle East, Expo 2020.

Billed as "a festival of human ingenuity," the event will highlight global innovations in the fields of opportunity, mobility, and sustainability - pillars that will usher in a new period of social and economic advancement in the region. The exhibit and experience design will be curated by Michigan-based George P. Johnson Experience Marketing .

"Expo 2020 follows on a rich 150-year-old global tradition of World Expos that have had a significant positive impact on transformative technologies and global cultural symbols," said Jay Walder, CEO for Virgin Hyperloop One. "The Eiffel Tower, the Seattle Space Needle, the telephone, and the television were all former showcase items. However, Expos are not just about iconic buildings and innovations, but gatherings where nations come together to with the common goal of bringing innovation to the masses."

The design plan for the U.S. Pavilion will be based on the theme "What Moves You" and will feature the power of technological innovation in mobility and diverse commercial opportunity throughout the United States with Virgin Hyperloop One as one of the core components. This particular part of the exhibit will feature pods that physically simulate how it would feel to ride a Virgin Hyperloop One system. This experience, the first its kind, will give participants the chance to interact with the pods which will resemble the ones that will be used in commercial operations.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have California based Virgin Hyperloop One join the U.S. Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as one of our flagship experiences," said Frederick Bush, Lead for Pavilion USA 2020. "During the next "world's fair," the United States will feature many of the ways we are leading the world in mobility innovation. This partnership will give millions their first glimpse into the emerging hyperloop industry and make all Americans proud of the role we continue playing in moving the world forward. I cannot think of a single technology more poised to change the world and no company better positioned to showcase it."

In addition, DP World, the largest investor in Virgin Hyperloop One and third-largest port authority in the world, will be featured next to the U.S. Pavilion as the Expo's Premier World Trade Partner. They will build out an exhibit to feature DP World Cargospeed, the cargo brand under Virgin Hyperloop One.

"Historically, cargo has always driven innovation in transportation and we see hyperloop technology as absolutely essential to the expanding market of on-demand, sustainable global shipping," said Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop One. "Having Virgin Hyperloop One featured as a prominent symbol of global innovation at Expo 2020 is thrilling for us since we are so invested in the company - not just financially, but as believers in their unique technology."

Virgin Hyperloop One is active with projects in the Middle East, Europe, India, and in the United States of America. With a mission to create the first revolution in mass transportation in over a century, Virgin Hyperloop One will help these countries realize their social and economic visions of the future.