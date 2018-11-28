Nintex Named a Best Place to Work

Tech company recognised for its collaborative culture, strength of workforce and industry-leading process management and automation technology

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard in process management and automation, is pleased to announce it has been named a 2018 Best Place to Work by the Best in Biz Awards, an independent business awards program judged each year by editors and reporters from top-tier publications. Nintex was recognised in the Best Place to Work - Medium Category (100-999 employees) with its nearly 500 employee global workforce.

This latest award perpetuates an ongoing trend of positive industry recognition in 2018 for Nintex and the company's collaborative workplace, talented workforce and strong technology, including its recently released Nintex Promapp process management capabilities. This year alone Nintex has received the following notable tech and workplace awards:

2018 BIG Award for Business Company of the Year

2018 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

2018 Golden Bridge Award for Business Process Management Innovation

2018 Golden Bridge Award for Business Process Management Innovation

2018 Microsoft Office App Awards

Most Business Value, Nintex Forms for Office 365, and Best Overall App, Nintex Workflow for Office 365

2018 Technology Investment Network (TIN) IT Supreme Scale-Up Award

2018 Great Place to Work in the UK

2018 Seattle Business Magazine 100 Best Companies to Work For

2018 Washington State's 100 Best Workplaces

100 Best Workplaces 2018 Best in Biz Award, Best Place to Work

"Nintex employees are passionate about pursuing our mission of improving the way people work through process management and automation knowing that nearly every organisation will benefit from the use of our technology," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "We have a highly collaborative culture focused on the success of our partners and customers and are constantly looking for talented customer-centric team players to join our offices around the globe."

Since the company's founding in 2006, Nintex employees have helped our partners and customers improve their business results by helping digitally transform their companies through process automation. The combined power and ease of use of the Nintex Platform, coupled with company's outstanding customer service and extensive global partner network, has led to more than 8,000 successful customers in more than 90 countries.

For career opportunities at Nintex, including positions in Auckland, Bellevue, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, London and Melbourne, please visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/careers/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

