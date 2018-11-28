

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to slightly weaken at the end of the year as high inflation rates and global economic uncertainty weigh on households' sentiment, survey results from the GfK showed on Wednesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator is set to drop to 10.4 from 10.6 in November, the Nuremberg-based GfK said in its latest report. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.5.



'Whilst the propensity to buy has in fact been able to improve its already very good position, economic and income expectations have had to take slight hits,' the market research group said.



The GfK confirmed its forecast that real private consumer spending will increase by around 1.5 percent this year. For 2017, the group had at least 1.5 percent growth, while the official figure was around 1.9 percent.



The economic expectations indicator dropped 1.6 points to 17.4 points in November, marking its second decline in a row.



Consumer are increasingly worried about the global economic turbulence, such as the trade conflict between the USA and China and the EU, or Brexit, and they are seeing the first dark clouds on the economic horizon.



The income expectations measure fell by 4.2 points to 50.2 points, which was the lowest reading thus far this year.



Increasing employment and the consequent increase in income are supporting the strong level of the index, while increasing prices, above all for energy, are darkening the positive picture, the survey said.



The propensity to buy indicator rose by 1.6 points to 57.5 points, marking the second increase in a row. A higher value was last measured in April of this year at 60 points, the GfK said.



Households are more confident about purchases thanks to increasing employment figures that have allayed fears of job losses and ensured considerable increases in income.



Further, the coupling of pensions to general wage developments are also set to benefit people drawing their statutory old-age pensions.



