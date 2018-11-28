Isobar Scored Highest in Current Offering in the Q4 2018 Evaluation

Global digital agency, Isobar, announced today that Forrester has named it a Leader in its recent report "The Forrester Wave: Commerce Specialist Service Providers, Q4 2018." The report evaluates the eight most significant specialist commerce providers, with Isobar scoring highest in the current offering category, recognising "Isobar's services excel in fusing creative and commerce."

Forrester use a 24-criteria evaluation process to evaluate eight top commerce specialist service providers, with the aim of helping digital business strategy professionals choose the right partner. The Forrester Wave notes that "Isobar is a good fit for firms that are looking for a strategic partner that has a global reach and the ability to support initiatives beyond commerce, especially in strategy, experience design and technology services."

"We believe our placement on the Wave underlines our commitment to Commerce," said Shawn Mishra, Senior Vice-President, Global Managing Partner, Isobar Commerce Practice. "In 2018, we focused on further expanding the capabilities of our Commerce Practice and we're grateful to have been recognised for our efforts. We believe our global reach and technological capabilities, coupled with our strong foundation of creativity and innovation, puts us in a unique position to provide brands with an unmatched digital capability to help them succeed in their experience-led transformation journeys.

In the past three years, Isobar has acquired two commerce service providers, strategically elevating its offering to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients that leverage Commerce as a high value, high growth sector. These teams have joined Isobar's global Commerce practice, a group of more than 1,000 commerce specialists across Isobar's network of 45 markets and centres of excellence. Isobar is a Global Alliance Solution Partner for Adobe, a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Implementation partner, and an Enterprise Magento Partner, winning Regional and Global Commercial Partner of the year in 2018.

Jean Lin, Global CEO, Isobar, added, "Forrester Research is one of the most respected firms in the industry and we are proud to have been named a Leader for Commerce Specialist Service Providers in the latest Forrester Wave report. Reinventing the last mile, bringing compelling brand experience and commerce closer together, has become one of the most important transformation tasks for business and brands in today's digital economy. At Isobar, our aim is to provide this for our clients to enable transformation and drive growth."

The agency has hired industry veterans to help drive the practice and the agency's broader set of services to support experience-led transformation for clients. Shawn Mishra was named Senior Vice-President, Global Managing Partner, Isobar Commerce Practice, and Ronald Ng was hired as Global Chief Creative Officer earlier this year.

