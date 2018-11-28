Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2018) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an exclusive executive interview with Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN) Chief Strategy Officer Jacques Habra to discuss the company's approach to the legal cannabis market. The company went public on November 26, 2018, following its reverse takeover of Novicius Corp. on November 16. Grown Rogue is a premier vertically-integrated, multi-state brand specializing in "seed to experience" products, with an experienced management team, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a proprietary distribution platform featuring an exclusive partnership with Microsoft 365.





"We're very thankful to our team and shareholders who have supported our growth and helped us accomplish this major objective of becoming a publicly-traded company," said Co-Founder and CEO Obie Strickler.

In this article, we will take a look at what sets Grown Rogue apart from the competition and why investors may want to consider the newly public stock.

Unique Focus on Quality

Grown Rogue has experienced tremendous growth over the past couple of years-but not by accident. The company has invested in becoming the highest-quality producer of cannabis in Oregon by partnering with academic research psychologists and plant scientists to quantify the effects of cannabis and match those to its branding strategy. The goal is to create an unparalleled experience for consumers that may not know where to start.

A great example of this commitment to excellence is its ongoing research study. Customers can sign up to participate in anonymous surveys about their cannabis usage to assist in classifying cannabis strains. In exchange, customers receive a free pre-roll or 10 percent off their next flower purchase (up to $10.00) for each five surveys. The data is used to improve the company's products and ensure consumers get what they need.

Strong Footprint in Oregon and Multi-State

Obie and Sarah Strickler founded Grown Rogue back in 2016 after spending more than a decade in the medical cannabis space. With 90,000 sq. ft. of canopy across two outdoor farms and one state-of-the-art indoor facility, the company is licensed for 3,000 kilograms of annual production with a library of over 80 genetics. These attributes set it apart from many other smaller scale producers with limited IP portfolios.

The company's growing line of premium products include premium flower, patent-pending nitrogen-sealed pre-rolls, unique concentrates, and cartridges that are designed to stand apart from the competition. In the near-term, the company plans to launch a new line of award-winning edibles produced with a world-renowned chocolatier. These products are already available in over 220 of Oregon's top dispensaries.

Ambitious Expansion Plans

Grown Rogue has recently focused its efforts on expanding into the neighboring California market. The company owns a 14,000 sq. ft. micro-business facility in Eureka, California and established a distribution partnership spanning San Francisco to Los Angeles. Management believes that the company's premium Oregon brands will translate well in the nascent California market, and eventually the Nevada market.

"As we continue to expand into new states and regions, we will continue to maintain the core values of integrity and excellence in product development and community relations that have driven the company to success," said Chief Strategy Officer Jacques Habra. So far, this reputation has helped the company achieve a 27.6 percent month over month sales growth for fiscal 2018, or the year ending October 2018.

Looking Ahead

Grown Rogue International may be a newly public company, but it's brand has been established for many years. With existing revenue and ambitious expansion plans, investors have an opportunity to buy into one of the most established cannabis brands in the Western United States. The fully-integrated operations and multi-state footprint also provide significant economies of scale moving forward.

