Folding Gluing Machines Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.5%, During the Forecast Period 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global folding gluing machines market in its published report, titled "Global Folding Gluing Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028". Globally, the revenue generated from the sales of folding gluing machines has been estimated to be around US$ 510.3 Mn in 2018, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period 2018-2028. This can be attributed to numerous factors, about which Future Market Insights offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Folding gluing machines are used for processing flat sheets into finished products such as boxes. Folding gluing machines create a crease, fold the sheet along that crease and finally glue them in place to create a box structure. Manufacturers of folding gluing machines are adding a variety of additional features to the basic folding gluing machines such as Braille embossing, die-cutting, adding film windows and more to cater to the packaging needs of end use manufacturers. By using folding gluing machines, the in-line production time of packaging reduces significantly. The global folding gluing machines market has been segmented on the basis of machine type, fold type, machine output, sheet size and end use.

As per FMI analysis, above 300 m/min machine output segment, is anticipated to dominate the folding gluing machines market. Manufacturers use pre-feeders to match up to the speed of the folding gluing machines as manual feeding tends to slow down the processing speed. In semi-automatic folding gluing machines feeding is done manually, as these machines are usually used by small scale manufacturers who happen to have lower production volumes. Manufacturers are focusing on creating folding gluing machines with quicker change-overs and higher production speeds while maintaining low spoilage

APEJ Expected to Dominate the Global Folding Gluing Machines Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in its GDP and middle-class households, which can be attributed to high growth in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China and India. Increase in the disposable income of the middle class is also expected to escalate the consumption of packaged food in the region which will ultimately create a high-demand for folding gluing machines. Also, many unorganized regional players with relatively lower production volume are investing in semi-automatic folding gluing machines to enhance their production efficiencies. This inclination of end use manufacturers towards automation is expected to fuel the demand for folding gluing machines in the region. Beverage packaging holds a significant market share in the folding gluing machines market in the APEJ region and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Western Europe to Remain Leading Exporter of Folding Gluing Machines

Most of the leading manufacturers operating in the folding gluing machines market are based in countries such as Italy, Germany and Spain. These manufacturers produce high quality folding gluing machines to cater to various end use manufacturers. However, folding gluing machines manufactured here are comparatively costlier than the ones manufactured in the APEJ region, as these machines offer technologically advanced features and better after sales user assistance. So, established market players tend to opt for high priced and better quality folding gluing machines while small scale market players who do not have the resources to import go for economical versions of folding gluing machines manufactured in their region.

Owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies against the usage of plastics and other non-biodegradable packaging materials across the globe, the demand for corrugated boxes is anticipated to increase significantly. This growth will in turn result in increased demand for folding gluing machines market is expected during the forecast period.

The key players in the global folding gluing machines market are Bobst Group SA, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., Ishikawa Seisakusho Co., Ltd. EMBA Machinery AB, WILHELM BAHMUELLER Maschinenbau Praezisionswerkzeuge GmbH, Vijaya Grafiks Inc., Fidia Macchine Grafiche S.r.l., and Sipack S.r.l., Lamina System AB.

