

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A former employee of Facebook Inc. (FB) has alleged that the company has a 'black people problem.'



In a memo published on Tuesday, Mark Luckie said that racial discrimination at Facebook is real and that the social networking giant is failing its black employees as well as its black users.



The memo was sent by Luckie, who is black, on November 8 shortly before his final day at the company.



Luckie said that in his role as strategic partner manager for global influencers focused on underrepresented voices, he has been uniquely exposed to the issues surrounding the internal and external representation of black people at Facebook.



Luckie noted that according to a research commissioned by Facebook, African Americans are more likely than other groups to use Facebook to communicate with family and friends daily.



However, black people find their attempts to create 'safe spaces' on Facebook for conversation among themselves are being derailed by the platform itself, Luckie said.



He also noted that despite not violating Facebook's terms of service, black people have their content removed without notice or accounts suspended indefinitely.



Further, Luckie said that while incremental changes are being made, the population of Facebook employees does not reflect its most engaged user base.



'There is often more diversity in Keynote presentations than the teams who present them. In some buildings, there are more 'Black Lives Matter' posters than there are actual black people. Facebook can't claim that it is connecting communities if those communities aren't represented proportionately in its staffing,' Luckie said.



'On a personal note, at least two or three times a day, every day, a colleague at MPK [Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park] will look directly at me and tap or hold their wallet or shove their hands down their pocket to clutch it tightly until I pass,' Luckie added.



According to him, efforts that promote inclusion, not just diversity, are being halted at the managerial level at Facebook.



Luckie has added several recommendations for Facebook towards the end of his memo, including the implementation of data-driven goals to ensure partnerships, product testing, and client support is reflective of the demographics of Facebook.



He also called upon Facebook to create internal systems for employees to anonymously report microaggressions.



