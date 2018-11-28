

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar showed muted trading against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, after a data showed that the U.S. economy grew in line with the initial estimate in the third quarter.



Data from the Commerce Department showed that real gross domestic product jumped by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, unrevised from the initial estimate and in line with economist estimates.



Upward revisions to non-residential fixed investment and private inventory investment were offset by downward revisions to consumer spending and state and local government spending.



Investors await speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of New York for more insights into the central bank's plans for monetary tightening.



Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday supported the central bank's gradual policy normalization but suggested that it is vital to monitor a wide range of data to help determine the ultimate destination for the policy rate.



Gradual rate hikes would let the Fed to 'accumulate more information from the data about the ultimate destination for the policy rate and the unemployment rate at a time when inflation is close to our two per cent objective,' he said.



The currency held steady against its major counterparts in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.



The greenback held steady at 0.9990 against the franc, after having retreated from a high of 1.0003 set at 3:15 am ET. At Tuesday's close, the pair was worth 0.9984.



Following a 2-week high of 1.1267 seen at 3:15 am ET, the greenback held steady against the euro. The pair was valued at 1.1286 at yesterday's close.



Figures from the European Central Bank showed that Eurozone broad money M3 annual growth unexpectedly accelerated to a three-month high in October, while the increase in private sector credit was unchanged.



Monetary aggregate M3 grew 3.9 percent year-on-year after a 3.6 percent increase in September, revised from 3.5 percent. Economists had forecast 3.5 percent increase.



The greenback reached as low as 1.2806 against the pound and held steady thereafter. The greenback ended Tuesday's trading at 1.2744 against the pound.



The greenback rose back to 113.87 against the yen, from a low of 113.72 hit at 6:30 am ET. This may be compared to a 2-week high of 113.90 set at 12:15 am ET. If the greenback rises further, 115.00 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.



The U.S. new home sales for October are scheduled for release shortly.



