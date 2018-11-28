Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four key types of database management systems.

Data is the new age currency for any organization and a database management system is the core of modern analytical and operational business systems. To make the most of consumer data, organizations need to have a database management system in place that can store, manage, secure, and serve the data to their applications and users in an effective manner. Database management systems can successfully serve this purpose of companies by improving data security, accessibility, and productivity of organizations.

"Advanced types of database management systems are designed to store data from a variety of media sources such as texts and photographs, and can produce output in a multimedia format," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Types of database management systems:

Hierarchical database

A hierarchical database management system allows data to be stored in such a way that one data item is a subunit of other data. The system is ideal for storing data that has attributes and features. However, the hierarchical database management system has its own set of pros and cons. The data is easier to access and update because of its model structure but adding a new field or record is taxing as the entire database needs to be redefined.

Network database

As the name suggests, a network database management system can make connections between different types of data and is mostly used on large digital computers. However, it has complex structuring as one record can be used as a key to the entire database. A network database management system is similar to a hierarchical database in terms of hierarchy but the relationship among data in the database is of type many-to-many, making it extremely complicated. Get in touch with our analysts to know how a database management system can help you improve the efficacy of your organization.

Relational database

The relational database management system is the most widely used database at present times. The relational databases are easier to access when compared to hierarchical and network databases as they can connect to the data in various files using a key field or common data numbers. Moreover, it has a structural form of data which can easily be manipulated using Structured Query Language (SQL).

