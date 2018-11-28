Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced financing to rasie up to $1 million at $0.22 per share and issue up to 4,550,000 shares of the Company. Upco has raised $769,960 has issued 3,499,818 shares at $0.22 per share. The Proceeds will be used for general working capital. All the shares issued will have a 4 month hold.

Upco also has repriced the 790,000 stock options that were issued at $0.16 on November 26, 2018 to $0.22. the options will be exercisable for 5 years.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments.

