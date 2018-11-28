Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") acknowledges that it was mentioned in a press release disseminated by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on November 26, 2018 concerning certain allegations made by the BCSC against a group of individuals and corporate entities, including certain individuals and corporate entities that were previously associated with the Company.

PreveCeutical's management endorses a culture of open and transparent dealings with all regulatory bodies. The Company intends to fully cooperate with the BCSC on this matter going forward and reconfirms its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Canadian capital markets.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilising organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

