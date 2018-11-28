Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be collaborating with a local non-profit charity organization, Mamas for Mamas this holiday season. For every winter coat sold from November 27, 2018 - December 11, 2018, Peekaboo Beans will be donating a coat to the charity, providing relief to local mothers struggling.

The campaign will be supported through the Company's recently-adopted omni channel approach to the retail development of the brand. Throughout the two weeks, shoppers can purchase winter coats from either the Peekaboo Beans website, at their retail store at Tsawwassen Mills Mall or a social stylists' affiliate link. Every coat sold will be matched and donated by the Company in an effort that is expected to prompt both an increase in sales, as well as support their community initiatives.

Traci Costa, Founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "We have made great strides in streamlining the business over the past few months, with lots of support from our bean community, and we are eager to give back at this time of year. This initiative is in alignment with Peekaboo Beans values, supporting the healthy growth and development of children. Our coats are beautiful, warm, and designed to last, making our donation to Mamas for Mamas a meaningful contribution to an important cause."

About Mamas for Mamas

Mamas for Mamas is an award-winning charitable organization that supports mothers in crisis and provides ongoing support to low income mothers and their children. The non-profit organization's mission is to change the landscape of poverty through innovative approaches to financial barriers faced by struggling families. The organization is actively engaged with the development of a poverty reduction plan with representatives of Kelowna, The Central Okanagan and the province of BC.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

