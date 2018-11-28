Explore the Sack Fillers Market Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% By 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights delivers vital insights on the Sack fillers market in its report titled "Sack Fillers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 - 2027". In terms of revenue, the global sack fillers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Sack fillers are equipment employed to fill products into sacks. Sack fillers can be horizontal or vertical and are widely used in industries such as food, agriculture, chemical, fertilizers, building & construction, and others. On the basis of technology type, Sack fillers are classified as semi-automatic sack fillers and automatic sack fillers. Also, Sack fillers have different filling capacity such as, below 500 bags/hr, 500-1000 bags/hr, 1000-1500 bags/hr, and more than 1500 bags/hr.

In the report, FMI suggests that the 500-1000 bags/hr segment by capacity type is expected to play a critical role in the demand for sack fillers during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of end-use industries across the globe will be triggering the growth of global sack fillers market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to dominate the global sack fillers market with the largest market share and projected to register significant growth rates in the sack fillers market during the forecast period. Germany is expected to have the largest market share in Europe, owing to the high preference of sack fillers by end-use industries.

The APEJ region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the sack fillers market. The presence of radially emerging economies, large urban population, and increasing living standards are expected to be the critical drivers for the growth of the sack fillers market in the APEJ region. According to FMI, the 500-1000 bags/hr segment by capacity type is expected to have the largest market share in the sack fillers market in the region due to the increasing use of sack fillers for packaging of food, agriculture, chemical, fertilizers, and other products. China is expected to dominate the APEJ sack fillers market with a large market share. In terms of growth rate, India is expected to outpace other countries in the APEJ region.

North America is a significant shareholder of global sack fillers market and is projected to expand with a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of end-use industries, which require premium packaging machines, is expected to create significant demand for sack fillers during the forecast period.

Japan accounts for a substantial share in the global sack fillers market and is projected to register noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic sack fillers are expected to dominate the sack fillers market during the forecast period.

Latin America and MEA are expected to be promising markets in the global sack fillers market. Emerging economies in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America, specifically Brazil and Mexico, are expected to represent high incremental opportunities due to the increased penetration of sack fillers into end-user industries. Overall, the global outlook for sack fillers is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

The companies involved in the manufacturing of sack fillers lay emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of the machines and increasing their global footprint through acquisitions and expansions. The manufacturers of sack fillers are likely to eye the profitable region of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) in the coming years. Mass urbanization in these countries, coupled with the improved standards of living, is expected to be among the key driving forces behind the growth in the demand for sack fillers.

Key players operating in the global sack fillers market include Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Haver & Boecker Company, Webster Griffin Ltd, Hassia-Redatron GmbH, Payper, S.A, Concetti S.P.A, Statec Binder GmbH, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Fres-co System USA, Inc., Wolf Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Imanpack Packaging, All-Fill Incorporated, Premier Tech Chronos, Mondial Pack S.r.l, and Inpak Systems, Inc., among others.

