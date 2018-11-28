The auction's final lowest price was higher than that of the two previous auctions of the same kind, which were held in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Overall, 8,169 TWh of power were sold for PLN 2.2 billion (US$579.8 million).Poland's third auction for renewable energy projects not exceeding 1 MW in size has seen the lowest final price increase from the first two auctions of the same kind. According to Piotr Pajak, from renewable energy news site Gramwzielone.pl, 554 solar projects were selected, securing 8,169 TWh of power to be sold for PLN 2.2 billion ($579.8 million). Approximately half ...

