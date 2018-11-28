The Spanish inverter maker will provide Norwegian developer Scatec with 66 PV inverter stations for projects it is building at the Benban complex.Spanish inverter manufacturer Gamesa Electric, a unit of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., has secured a 400 MW inverter supply contract from Norwegian solar developer Scatec. The company will provide 66 of its 5MVA PV Solar Power Stations for several projects Scatec is building at the Benban solar complex in Egypt. Gamesa added its 66 stations will include a total of 132 high efficiency Gamesa E-2.5 MVA-SB-I PV inverters at 1500Vdc. "In addition ...

