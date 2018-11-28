Vantagepoint Software: Artificial Intelligence Trading Expert Lane Mendelsohn Invited to Second Interview on Dr. Drew Midday Live to Share Market Insight from Cyber Monday

President Lane Mendelsohn of Vantagepoint ai, trading software company provides market impact data from his trend forecasting software

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint ai, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail investor was asked to speak on Dr. Drew Midday Live for a second interview, this time to talk about Cyber Monday's impact on the stock market.

Lane Mendelsohn was hand selected to appear on Dr. Drew's show back in July because of his AI technology, which can predict the stock market very accurately and has been doing so for close to 30 years. Mendelsohn is a recognized expert in the industry and his work has been featured in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Yahoo! Finance, Fox Business, i24NEWS and more.

The topic of this latest interview was the growth of Cyber Monday and who is 'winning' when it comes to physical retail stores vs. online retailers. Technology expert and market analyst Lane Mendelsohn, says that this year's sales have surpassed last years by a whopping 18% with a record breaking $2 billion sold on smart phones alone and the numbers are still rising.

The trend of online purchases continues to rise, but physical stores may still have the upper hand when it comes to customer experience. Mendelsohn has been watching the numbers closely with his artificial intelligence software and in the interview, he shares some exclusive insight from his data:

'Our software, using its AI pattern recognition, said retail stocks will go up and specifically, it pointed out Target, Best Buy, Kohls, Macy's and the retail sector.' Said Vantagepoint software President, Lane Mendelsohn.

Mendelsohn's software, Vantagepoint, can forecast market trend direction up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy and in fact, predicted the historical drop of the Dow that took place earlier this year. Vantagepoint, which holds two U.S. patents, was developed in 1991 and has helped thousands of people become financially independent by allowing them to make confident trading decisions.

