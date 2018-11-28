Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2018 / Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5 at 7:30 AM/PM PST / 10:30 AM/PM EST. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The presentation can be viewed at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/rell/ and will be available on Richardson Electronics website following the event.

"Internally, our entire year leads up to the Main Event. It has become the 'one thing' everyone in the small and micro-cap world knows us for. Also, free mints" stated Chris Lahiji, while enjoying a mint. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the most interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Wendy Diddell

Phone: 630-208-2323

Address: 40W267 Keslinger Road, P.O. Box 393, LaFox, IL 60147

Email: wendyd@rell.com

SOURCE: Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528768/Richardson-Electronics-Ltd-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event