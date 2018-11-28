Ringling College of Art and Design: Ringling College and Semkhor Open Post-Production Facility

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 28, 2018was conceived and built in partnership with Semkhor Productions to offer a groundbreaking program that brings film professionals to Sarasota to offer the opportunity to collaborate with Ringling students and provide them with career-making experience on real-world media productions. Sarasota County provided a $1.75 million grant toward building the post-production facility in 2010, which was integral to making this project a reality.

The Studio Labs enables Ringling College and Semkhor Productions to facilitate Hollywood and high-end film and television productions from initial preproduction through final cut and distribution. The stages and post-production suites are in use now with several projects currently in production, including two national Walgreens commercials and a shoot for a leading American women's apparel manufacturer.

Acclaimed screenwriter Zak Penn (Ready Player One) joined Ringling College, Semkhor, and Sarasota County officials to cut the ribbon officially opening the post-production facility in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 27th. Zak is at the College as part of the Studio Labs program, which brings Hollywood industry luminaries to campus to work with students and explore opportunities. Future Studio Labs guests for this 2018/2019 season include Brit Marling and Danny Glover.

"Completing the post-production facility is the third jewel in our triple-content crown," said Ringling College President Dr. Larry R. Thompson. "This is the culmination of our plan to attract commercial production and economic development to Sarasota while providing career-making experiences for our students, opportunities to retain talent and graduates in the Sarasota area, and state-of-the-art facilities for the long-term growth of both the regional economy and our academic programs. We are grateful to have achieved this milestone with the support of our community, including Sarasota County, donors, our Board of Trustees, faculty, students, and staff. With the astronomical levels of growth in content production for streaming services like Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, Sarasota is now equipped to provide truly world-class production infrastructure to meet this demand."

"With the completion of our entire facility we have created a content engine with which to drive economic development in our region for a long time to come," said Semkhor Founder and CEO David Shapiro. "The post-production facility was designed in large part by Roman Coppola to facilitate seamless interaction between all spaces and functions, and we are getting very positive feedback from the industry. With the space just opening, we have already had one client shooting in Studios A and D this Monday for a national apparel brand and have two Walgreens commercials in post, and inquiries are coming in at a furious rate. The Ringling College Studio Labs were built for our community and we look forward to supporting all the amazing talent in our area - we've worked very hard to make sure the place reflects the best aspirations of art and commerce."

"The global content production industry commands this comprehensive infrastructure to drive the development of revolutionary content. When mixed with the talent and creativity in our region, we look forward to bringing in projects from all over the world," Shapiro concluded.

Features of the Studio Labs Post-Production Facility:

Foley Suite

Isolation Booth, 20'x27' live stage,

Mac Pro Workstations, AVID S3, Microphones, ProTools, Seamless Connection to other Post Suites.

Three Soundstages

Three 34'x53' Soundproof Stages with Adjacent Mixing Booth, Elephant Doors, and Full Lighting Grid.

Multiple Full Edit Bays

Mac Pro and VDI Workstations; Video Editing Packages, including AVID; lounges; AVID S6; Seamless Connection to other Post Suites.

Screening/Mixing Room

Dolby Atmos; Christie Digital Cinema Projector; 322" Stewart SnoMatte Screen; Dual Operator AVID S6; Isolation Booth; Seamless Connection to VO; ADR; FOLEY Environment.

Color Correct Theater

5.1 Dolby Digital, 16'x20' lounge, HP Z8 Linux Workstation, DaVinci Resolve, Canon REALiS 4K projector, 154" Stewart SnoMatte Screen.

Picture Edit Suite

20'x14' lounge and workstations, 4K Canon projector, 24 fader Mixing Consoles, Meyer Sound 5.1 Surround Systems.

For commercial clients, The Ringling College Studio Labs represents a turn-key solution for producing engaging and powerful visual and special effects for any project-from pre-production all the way to wrap and distribution. Some of the post-production services professionally handled locally and in-house include:

Visual Effects On-Set Supervision

Script and Production Breakdowns and Budgeting

Pre Visualization, Concept and Storyboarding

Illustration and 2D Animation

3D Modeling, Texturing and Look Development

3D Animation

Digital Compositing and Matte Paintings

Paint and Rotoscoping

Pipeline Tools and Application Programming

Stereoscopic Conversion

Javascript, JQuery, PHP and Database Programming

Visual Effects Quality Assurance

About Ringling College of Art and Design

For over 85 years, Ringling College of Art and Design has cultivated the creative spirit in students from around the globe. The private, not-for-profit, fully accredited college offers the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 12 disciplines and the Bachelor of Arts in two. The College's rigorous curriculum employs the studio model of teaching and immediately engages students through a comprehensive, first-year program that is both specific to the major of study and focused on the liberal arts. The Ringling College teaching model ultimately shapes students into highly employable and globally aware artists and designers. www.ringling.edu

About Semkhor

Semkhor is a media and technology company focused on digital content production and distribution. It provides consulting services centered on integrating the entertainment industry into a wide range of projects. Semkhor built and invested with Ringling College in building a new 40,000 square foot Ringling Studios commercial and academic sound stage and Post-Production facility, as well as executive producing a slate of original, celebrity-based web series. www.semkhorproductions.com

