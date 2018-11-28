

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an election turned controversial over her racially charged comments, incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith won the Senate run-off against Democratic challenger Mike Espy in Mississippi.



With counting almost over, Hyde-Smith won 53.9 percent of the vote compared to 46.1 percent for Espy.



This victory has made her the first woman to be elected to the Upper House from Mississippi.



The run-off was caused by a special election challenge from Espy, a black Democrat and former Agriculture Secretary, over a recent remark by Hyde-Smith that evoked past lynchings of African-Americans.



She said she would be 'on the front row' if one of her supporters invited her to a public hanging.



Hyde-Smith's win brought sighs of relief from Republicans, while Democrats' strong show in the staunchly Republican state is seen as some sort of moral victory.



President Donald Trump, who traveled to Mississippi on the eve of the vote to campaign for Hyde-Smith, congratulated her on the victory.



In her victory speech, Hyde-Smith said 'this victory, it's about our conservative values.'



With the last result in the midterm election to the Senate coming out, the Republican party's lead over Democrats increased by 6 seats (52 to 47) in the 100-member Senate.



