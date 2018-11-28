

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has unveiled a new winter drink, Juniper Latte, for the holiday season.



According to the coffee giant, the Juniper Latte features a hint of juniper and sage. It has an evergreen aroma with citrus notes.



The company said that the espresso drink was inspired by a Juniper holiday beverage that debuted in 2017 exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.



The beverage is made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk infused with juniper syrup. It has a light, pine-like flavor and is capped with velvety foam and a dusting of pine-citrus sugar.



Juniper Latte will be available at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. starting Tuesday, November 27, for a limited time until supplies last.



Juniper Latte joins the line-up of Starbucks holiday espresso beverages like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.



Starbucks also announced the return of its 'Starbucks for Life' contest for the fourth consecutive year, which includes prizes worth $1.6 million.



The company noted that the game will give members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program a chance to win grand prizes and instant wins from Starbucks. The game is open to members of the Starbucks Rewards program from November 27 to December 31.



To join the game, customers can visit StarbucksForLife.com and begin earning 'plays' by making a qualifying purchase, using a registered Starbucks Card or the Starbucks mobile app at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.



Customers can collect three game pieces in a row to win a prize, such as 'Starbucks for Life' or 'Starbucks for a Month' and more, with instant wins including free brewed coffee, bonus stars and special offers.



For customers who are not members of Starbucks Rewards, a mini version of the sweepstakes is available in the U.S., where they are eligible to win 30 days of Starbucks and additional exclusive offers.



Further, Starbucks said that on World AIDS Day on December 1, it will donate 20 cents for every latte purchased in participating U.S. and Canada Starbucks stores to the Global Fund (RED) to help fight AIDS.



The company has contributed more than $14 million to the Global Fund to help fight AIDS with (RED).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX