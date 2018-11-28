Tony Award -Winning Broadway Musical "Kinky Boots" to Debut at Sea on Norwegian Encore

Today at the Meyer Werft shipyard, Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in cruising, held an unforgettable keel laying ceremony for Norwegian Encore, unveiling the award-winning entertainment line-up and leading recreational amenities scheduled for the ship's fall 2019 debut.

Following the major construction milestone and maritime tradition of embedding a "commemorative coin" within the keel blocks of the ship, attendees were treated to an unexpected presentation. Four performers appeared in extravagant costume with the lead singer in the show's iconic boots, providing a surprise performance from "Kinky Boots," confirming the Tony Award-winning musical as the headlining act on Norwegian Encore. Lola, the lead character, and her dancing angels sang "Land of Lola," one of the 16 original songs by Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper.

"Norwegian Encore's keel laying ceremony was not only special because we crossed a key construction milestone, but because we celebrated the incredible partnership we have had with the Meyer Werft team a team of talented individuals who have built some of our most innovative ships," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Today's surprise 'Kinky Boots' performance showcases the evolution of the meaningful and unforgettable experiences we are dedicated to providing our guests. We are very excited to be the first to feature this award-winning musical at sea."

"We are honored to celebrate the construction milestone and keel laying of Norwegian Encore, another ship of the brand's fleet built by Meyer Werft during the long-term relationship with Norwegian Cruise Line," said Stephan Schmees, project manager and member of the board for Meyer Werft. "We look forward to delivering this incredible ship in the fall of 2019 and showcasing the technology and innovation made in Germany."

Staying true to the company's commitment to delivering unrivaled entertainment options; the freedom and flexibility for guests to express themselves and design their ideal cruise experience; and providing one of the most inclusive vacation options available, the offerings soon-to-be-available on Norwegian Encore are a testament to the continued evolution of the Breakaway-Plus class, the most successful class of the company's history.

Entertainment at Sea

Exclusively on Norwegian Encore, "Kinky Boots" is a story about an unlikely partnership between a fabulous entertainer and factory owner, who through compassion and understanding embrace their differences and work together to create something the world has never seen before. Featuring original songs by Cyndi Lauper, the Broadway hit inspires audiences to feel free to be who they want to be.

Expanding on some of the most compelling entertainment at sea, "The Choir of Man," which recently debuted on Norwegian Escape, combines high energy music, dance, live percussion and foot stomping choreography by the incredible talent of nine ordinary guys who perform everything from sing-along anthems to classic rock.

Additional entertainment that made a debut on Norwegian Bliss and will be available on Norwegian Encore include "Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical," the interactive cocktails and theater show, and guest favorite - The Cavern Club, which transports audiences back to the legendary Liverpool club with live musical performances from a Beatles cover band.

Recreation Activities for All Ages

As the only company to offer go-karts at sea, Norwegian Cruise Line is expanding its portfolio with a bigger and better two-level race track on Norwegian Encore. At nearly 1,150 feet, ten exhilarating turns and four points that extend up to 13 feet over the side of the ship, guests will enjoy the largest race track at sea. Additional upgrades include a covered viewing area in the center of the track where guests can provide passing go-karts with an additional turbo boost by tagging them with a laser beam.

Norwegian Encore will also feature the Galaxy Pavilion, a more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex, showcasing cutting-edge technology and interactive gaming. From multisensory virtual experiences, simulators to an escape room taking guests on a labyrinth of adventures, guests of all ages will be able to find something to enjoy.

The industry's only open-air laser tag arena made popular on Norwegian Bliss will reappear on Norwegian Encore, but this time as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis, with new elements for a more exciting and interactive experience. The ship will also feature the Aqua Park, which guests have come to expect of the Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus class, including two multi-story waterslides, one of which extends 11 feet over the edge of the ship and loops down to the deck below.

At approximately 169,000 gross tons and accommodating up to 4,000 guests, Norwegian Encore will cruise out of Miami every Sunday and sail seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean, beginning with her first journey on November 17, 2019 through April 12, 2020.

