Yellowfin Receives Top Rankings in World's Largest Business Intelligence Survey

KETCHUM, Idaho, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin BI, a world-leading business intelligence (BI) and analytics vendor, has received top rankings for Embedded BI and Operational BI in The BI Survey 18 by BARC and is also recommended by 100% of Yellowfin's end users. This recognition in the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence platform end users shows Yellowfin's continued leadership in the industry.

Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin, said, "It's fantastic to keep hold of our leadership position among the world's top business intelligence and analytic vendors. We constantly strive to solve real business problems through a sophisticated analytics suite that meets the needs of the business users, analysts, and IT. So, we're thrilled that our customers have declared the Yellowfin analytics suite to be outstanding in the market."

This is the fifth year in a row that Yellowfin is top-ranked or leading for Operational BI in The BI Survey, demonstrating their consistency in delivering business intelligence that solves real customer problems. Alongside their two top rankings and 100% recommendation rate, Yellowfin was also declared a leader in 21 other categories across four different peer groups, including innovation, product satisfaction, ease of use, price-to-value, and data volume. In addition, 78% of surveyed users chose Yellowfin because of its price-to-performance ratio, which vastly exceeds the 38% average for all BI tools.

BARC, in The BI Survey 18 Yellowfin Highlights, stated, "Some of the results for particular product-related problems are also impressive: Not one of our surveyed customers reported missing key product features, facing security limitations, or finding the software too difficult to use or not flexible enough."

BARC continued, "Rather than blindly following market hype, Yellowfin keeps a close eye on current trends and works to provide new and well thought-out innovations and features for its users."

For further details on Yellowfin's positioning in The BI Survey 18, you can download the Yellowfin Highlights Report by BARC here:

https://www.yellowfinbi.com/campaign/barc-survey18

About BARC

BARC is an enterprise software industry analyst delivering product evaluations, conferences, market research and consulting to over 1,000 customers each year. BARC forms part of the teknowlogy Group -- the leading European IT research and consulting firm with 150 staff in eight countries.

About The BI Survey

The BI Survey 18 is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end users, conducted from March to June 2018. 3,045 people responded to the survey with 2,569 answering detailed questions about their use of a named product. Altogether, 36 products (or groups of products) are analyzed in detail using user feedback on product selection and usage across 30 criteria (KPIs). For more information on the survey, visit The BI Survey website .

About Peer Groups in The BI Survey 18

The BI Survey 18 features a range of types of BI tools so BARC uses Peer Groups to help identify competing products to allow fair and useful comparisons. The Peer Groups are segmented based on two key factors: the usage scenario and the regional focus.

About Yellowfin

Most BI vendors can tell customers what happened. Yellowfin tells them why it happened. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin delivers the only enterprise analytics software suite that offers industry-leading automated analysis, storytelling, and collaboration. Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 2018. More than 27,000 organizations, and more than three million end-users across 75 different countries use Yellowfin every day to get to the why faster.

For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

