Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Capital increase for an amount of € 99,9 million entirely subscribed

Capital increase for an amount of € 99,9 million entirely subscribed

Results of the offer and amount due to the holders of non-exercised irreducible allocation rights

Public offering for subscription to a maximum of 5.397.554 new shares for a maximum amount of € 99.854.749 in the context of a capital increase in cash within the authorised capital with irreducible allocation rights

Result of the sale of scrips

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Capital increase entirely subscribed (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/d71bcc34-9ea8-4bb5-b7e5-7defafa54152)

